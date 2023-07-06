A specialist confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” the emergence of a new science in the context of the war on extremist content called digital forensic science, digital forensics, or digital crime medicine.

The latest international efforts to combat extremist digital content were announced, on Tuesday, of the success of the Saudi Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) and the (Telegram) platform in removing more than 7 million extremist content and closing 1,554 extremist channels, during the second quarter of this year ( April-June) 2023.

The “Etidal” team monitored the propaganda digital activity published in Arabic on the “Telegram” platform belonging to three terrorist organizations (Al-Qaeda – Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham – ISIS), where the removed extremist contents of the terrorist Al-Qaeda organization topped.

According to the statement of the Etidal Center, the day of April 18, 2023, which coincided with the 27th of last Ramadan, witnessed the highest activity in broadcasting extremist content.

Terrorism and the Internet… an old relationship

For his part, Dr. Islam Tharwat, head of the group of advisors of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers in Egypt, said in statements to Sky News Arabia that the digital war on terrorism is an old and continuous issue, and there is a rule confirming that without communications there is no terrorism, because any extremist content wants to spread, and therefore it needs the means of communication.

And he continued, that of course, after the events of September 11 in the United States and the terrible development that occurred in technology during the past twenty years and the entry of smart phones and the emergence of social networking sites, all of this helped in the greater spread of extremist and terrorist ideology.

Tharwat went on to say:

Those with extremist ideologies were aware of this technological development, as there is a famous saying by the late al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in which he asserts that more than half of the battle waged by this organization is on the electronic and media arena, and he considered that any broadcast scene that expresses the organization’s ideology represents the same The importance of firing a missile or detonating a bomb in a terrorist operation.

Extremist groups’ use of technology and social media has increased dramatically in recent years, and chat rooms have been an effective means of communication between extremists and sending codes of terrorist operations to each other.

Also, social media platforms helped in easier and more effective communication between members of extremist groups, because these platforms allow anyone to create an account or several accounts on them easily and for free, without verifying the data and information of people, and then this allowed them to spread more by writing anything and reaching Millions of people, as well as through which they collect data and information that they use in their terrorist plans.

The beginning of the awakening

Islam Tharwat, who also works as an assistant professor at the College of Information and Computer Science, also said:

Beginning in 2015, those in charge of social media platforms alerted, as well as countries, of the danger of extremists exploiting social media. For example, we found that the European Union began to set laws to monitor content on those platforms and remove any content that expresses extremist ideology. The matter developed that any content of this kind can be removed in Less than an hour from the time it was posted.

There also began to be special dissections for dealing with content on the Internet and communication platforms. Among the countries that have come a long way in that are America, Germany and France, as companies operating social media platforms are required to follow up on the content published on them continuously.

Despite all the efforts made in this context, major challenges have arisen due to the new technology that has emerged, the most important of which is video games, which are widely exploited by extremists, because they are not strictly monitored. The hologram and allowing the construction of entire servers inside video games to be accessed by specific people away from any censorship allowed extremists to exploit the matter in a frightening way.

Also, the live broadcast services offered by most of the platforms have been exploited by extremists to a large extent to broadcast their ideas, which are services that are difficult to control or prevent, especially since some extremists use strange languages ​​and terminology, and it is difficult for artificial intelligence to identify them easily.

Companies, including YouTube and Facebook, have begun to hire specialists to try to achieve complete censorship of the content that is broadcast through it, and to prevent any advertisements for questionable content, but with the presence of different languages, new terminology, and millions of publications and accounts, it has become difficult for the human element to carry out this task, and then it was recently resorted to. for artificial intelligence technologies.

Artificial intelligence monitors accounts in real time, patterns of interaction and posting on them, analyzes behavior and rates of use, and determines the meanings of terms and what they mean, in order to quickly deal with any extremist content or that promotes extremist or terrorist ideology.

New methods of circumvention

With the industrial revolution and the emergence of self-driving vehicles, the importance of relying on artificial intelligence in confronting terrorism appears, because currently the terrorist does not need a person to drive a car in order to put it in a specific place to detonate it, it is sufficient for him to hack the system for driving the self-driving car and directing it to any place he wants, and then the importance of Censorship of the so-called Internet of Things to prevent such practices.

Also, among the practices that terrorist organizations rely on is creating accounts via e-mail and writing messages with instructions without sending these messages, but rather saving them on the mail.

Likewise, the emergence of encrypted digital currencies allowed terrorist organizations to escape from the grip of governments on traditional financial transfers, hence the importance of the cooperation of countries and specialized companies in taking measures to monitor digital content and any suspicious practices via the Internet, and the so-called science of digital evidence, or digital forensics or medicine appeared Digital crime, which means analyzing the content and detecting any content suspected of violating the laws, and all of this is done with artificial intelligence techniques.

Centers specialized in combating digital extremism

Mustafa Al-Attar, director of the artificial intelligence program at Nile University in Egypt, agreed with him, who told Sky News Arabia:

There are many efforts by technical teams and research centers around the world, whether these centers are in universities or belong to huge companies such as Meta, Twitter and Google, in order to develop technology capable of recognizing content that includes ideas that promote terrorism or any other principles that violate the law and peaceful ethics in societies.

Artificial intelligence algorithms are being developed that automatically identify extremist, terrorist, or law-breaking content, because in light of the spread of millions and even billions of publications, news, and accounts that contain extremist content, it is impossible to identify that manually, hence the importance of developing artificial intelligence tools to complete that task.

This process is carried out through a wide and comprehensive computer scanning process, through certain algorithms, that analyze the content and identify the feeling of the creator of this content, whether a feeling of anger, joy, or promotion for any particular feeling, and we at Nile University are working on developing similar algorithms.

After developing the algorithms dedicated to this, the largest amount of content is collected and exposed to those algorithms to discover among them the purposeful and non-purposeful content and begin to get rid of the harmful content.

Meta is one of the largest companies developing algorithms that fight extremist content, followed by Twitter, but in a narrower way, because Twitter is keen on greater freedom of expression, according to the point of view of those in charge of it.

Telegram and WhatsApp are among the most difficult applications through which extremist content can be combated, because they are essentially closed conversation applications and require a very sophisticated level of computer systems and algorithms to identify extremist content and prevent its circulation through closed conversations.