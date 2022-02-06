Data released by the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) indicate that agribusiness opened 150,000 job vacancies in 2021. The sector is one of the fastest growing in Brazil and represents just under 30% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ) Brazilian.

Agribusiness reached a share of 26.1% of Brazilian GDP in 2020, according to data from the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics at Esalq/USP (Cepea) in partnership with the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA).

+ Agribusiness: Fat cattle closes January on a high; sector is expected to grow 17.5% in the year

That year, there were 9 million workers in agribusiness-related activities, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), 574,000 more than in 2019.

The growth of agribusiness, however, is linked to innovation and technology, which requires increasingly qualified labor.

“You are growing in technology, using more and more sophisticated machinery. It is replacing that manual worker – the so-called cold barn – by the machine operator, and ends up having more and more a more qualified and better-paid workforce”, José Carlos Hausknecht, a partner at MB Agro, told the Correio Braziliense newspaper.

“The job market is related to economic activity. What generates employment is economic activity. In 2021, economic activity in general was better for all sectors of the economy, including agriculture”, evaluates Isabel Mendes, advisor to the National Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock (CNA), to the newspaper of the Federal District.

