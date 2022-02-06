Mexico City.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrated that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, instructed negotiate with Mexico to determine whether our country will be exempt from the safeguard imports of photovoltaic cells and modules.

The United States Governmentreported that it will extend the safeguard for four more years to the imports of silicon photovoltaic cells and modules (CSPV), which limits the capacity of different countries to contribute to a reduction in the gas emission greenhouse.

However, the proclamation published by the White House specifies in its fourth clause that the Office of the United States Trade Representativemust enter into negotiations with both Mexico and Canada.

After due consultation with the Secretary of Commerce of that country, Gina Raimondoas well as the Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, will be able to determine if the Mexican CSPV exports are exempt from the safeguard imposed since January 2018.

This announcement is the result of constant dialogue between the two countries on economic matters. The interest that Mexico excluded from American politics was discussed during the meeting between Secretary Granholm and Chancellor Ebrard at the beginning of this year. During that visit, it was agreed that the safeguard issue would be analyzed so that the North American region continues to be competitive and sustainable.

CSPV solar equipment They have long value chains and Mexico is a major player in the assembly of these modules, with the potential to become a focal point for the supply of the equipment in the North American market.

According to some estimates, during the period from 2014 to 2017 prior to the implementation of these restrictions, Mexico represented 10.3% of US imports, in the tariff category 8541.40.60 that covers the CSPV modules and cells; in contrast to the year 2020, the third full year with the safeguard measure, where imports of these inputs from Mexico to United States fell to 1%.

The Foreign Ministry thanks the Secretary Granholm for the support provided in this matter. Although the process has not yet concluded, the interest of both countries in increasing renewable energy capacities will be the guiding axis of Mexico during the next talks.