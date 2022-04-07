It seems that there will be white smoke. “There will be music in more than 95% of possibilities during the Bando de la Huerta,” said the mayor of Murcia this Thursday in relation to the bars that will be installed in the streets of Murcia on that festive day. That percentage seems to have reached practically 100% throughout the morning after reaching a principle of agreement between the Consistory and the HoyTú employers: finally, reggaeton, pop, rock or whatever style is third will liven up the party on the very public road.

The problem in issuing said authorization to hoteliers, according to municipal sources, lay in the regulations on noise. The requirement for establishments to carry out noise pollution studies had fallen like a bomb among the sector, which refused, on the one hand, to pay for them, and doubted, on the other, that they would be viable, given the limited time available here to the parties. In addition, they regretted that this requirement had been imposed on them after the application and payment of the fees for the installation of the bars.

Thus, the City Council was looking this Thursday for options to give legal fit to a situation that, as the hoteliers recalled, “had never generated these inconveniences for us.” Finally, as confirmed by HoyTú, a figure has been used that will allow the bars and their musical environment to be included within the consideration of an event of tourist interest enjoyed by the Bando de la Huerta, as a cultural and social projection of this. This decision will thus allow the normal decibel limits to be exceeded. In this way, the different establishments must agree to install their sound equipment by zones, being able to distribute the loudspeakers throughout these. Of course, in each area the same musical selection must sound, avoiding competition in decibels between venues and favoring the dispersion of the public.

“Parties would not be understood nor would they be logical without music,” Mayor Serrano had added, showing his confidence in finding a solution and reiterating that the will of his government team was that there be music at parties. And it seems that, this time yes, the confirmation arrives that there will be. For their part, the hoteliers showed almost the same relief as satisfaction with the agreement and hope that this situation will not be repeated in coming years, making them participants in the festive ordinances before their approval.

On the other hand, and as a nod to the sector, Serrano announced that the closing hours of leisure establishments will be extended until 6 in the morning from Holy Thursday to Glory Saturday.