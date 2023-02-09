The Chief Consumer of Telepass talks about the partnership with the RomaOstia Half Marathon 2023: “We will be at the side of the athletes to help them get to the places where training will be held easily and without worries and, on March 5, accompany them to the start”

Telepass & RomaOstia 2023: the birth of a new partnership: why this initiative, what are the objectives and expectations?

“We like to think that our customers are like runners who want to be able to move easily and without barriers through the streets of the city. With this partnership, Telepass consolidates its relationship with the world of sport and renews its proximity to the world of running, after already supported the Milan Marathon. Furthermore, with the RomaOstia 2023, we renew the proximity to the city where Telepass has been present with its headquarters for over thirty years”.

What are the main values ​​shared between the Brand and the Event and what values ​​does Telepass want to communicate with this partnership?

“Telepass, with sport, shares values ​​such as dynamism, freedom, tenacity and the spirit of getting involved and improving. For several years it has facilitated the movement of citizens and tourists, who through a single App and a single subscription can take advantage of an increasing number of urban mobility services. Our commitment makes travel in the city smarter and more sustainable thanks to the integration of over 25 mobility support services: they allow people to be free to move quickly and fluidly” .

What were and what will be the services with which Telepass accompanied and will accompany the runners during the training program in preparation for the half marathon?

"We will be at the side of the athletes to help them get to the places where the training sessions will be held easily and without worries and, on March 5, to accompany them to the start. The Telepass ecosystem in fact allows, through the App, to pay conveniently for the blue stripes or parking facilities, for those who travel by car, or to rent scooters and electric scooters, buy ATAC tickets for public transport or book and pay for a taxi.Furthermore, we will be launching a promotion that will offer runners a cashback of €10 which can be spent through Telepass App and Telepass Pay X on local public transport services, electric sharing vehicles and payment of the blue stripes from 3 to 6 March".

