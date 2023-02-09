Genoa – Sports director Mattia Baldini he is looking for reinforcements for the Sampdoria attack, which at the moment can count on Lammers, Gabbiadini and Quagliarella. Waiting for De Luca’s return, in about a month.

The target is Spanish Jese Rodriguez Ruiz, 29, who in mid-January released himself from Ankaragücü, with whom he had collected 14 appearances and scored 2 goals in the Turkish Super Lig. Raised in Real Madrid (he had made his debut in the first team in the Cup, replacing Cristiano Ronaldo), in recent years he has wandered around Europe a bit, wearing the jersey of Paris Saint Germain, Las Palmas, Stooke City, Betis and Sporting Lisbon. The agreement could be found as early as this week.