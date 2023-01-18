The shareholders’ meeting will give its yes to the new board. The former president will greet everyone

The end of one era, the beginning of another. Today Juventus will have a new board, with Gianluca Ferrero as president and Maurizio Scanavino, former general manager, managing director. But the wait is also for Andrea Agnelli’s last words. The now former president will open the meeting of Juventus shareholders this morning, which will close precisely with the vote on the five candidates to form the new board of directors. In addition to Ferrero and Scanavino, the majority shareholder Exor proposed Fioranna Vittoria Negri, Diego Pistone and Laura Cappiello. Technical and professional profiles, as anticipated at the time by John Elkann, who today in all probability will easily gain the trust of the other minority shareholders.

Greetings from Andrew — A press conference to present the new directors at the Stadium is not foreseen, unless there is a last-minute turnaround. While, as mentioned, it is highly probable (he promised it himself at the assembly on 27 December) that Agnelli will say goodbye to the black and white world for the last time. Yesterday, meanwhile, Juventus wanted to pay homage to Andrea’s 13 seasons at the helm of the club with a video posted on social media. “Unique, unforgettable and unrepeatable: thirteen seasons of the Andrea Agnelli era”, the accompanying message. The reply from the former president was not long in coming: “In addition to loving and having always loved the colors of this club, I have always worked hard to achieve the results we have achieved on and off the pitch. They have been extraordinary years in which I had the honor of presiding over this company”. But today will also be the last day in the club for former CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and vice president Pavel Nedved, greeted with a tweet and an article on Juve’s official website. And the name of Nedved, darling of Juventus fans first on the pitch and then behind the executive desk, suggests what might be missing, at least initially, in the new board of directors: an exquisitely sporty profile. See also The TT falls into the drama: Lavorel also did not make it

Emergencies — Nothing Alessandro Del Piero or, without disturbing the myths of the club, managerial figures from the world of football. A choice that confirms that, right now, the priorities for Juve are different. First of all, to defend oneself against accusations on three fronts: the criminal investigation by the magistrates of Turin, that of the federal prosecutor’s office and, lastly, by UEFA. The first step will come immediately, with the hearing in Rome the day after tomorrow on the capital gains issue, for which Juve had already been acquitted together with the other clubs, but which could reopen due to the new material released after the closure of the Turin investigation. Then, on 27 March, the preliminary hearing in Turin on the possible indictment of the company and 12 suspects (including Agnelli, Arrivabene, Nedved and the former general manager Fabio Paratici). But the Board will also have to operate on the Juventus accounts. Elkann recently announced that Juve do not need new capital increases. Basically, you have to navigate alone, after the heavy liabilities of the last financial statements. Scanavino has the task of finding the right balance, assisting himself with the sports area, currently represented by director Federico Cherubini and coach Massimiliano Allegri. Waiting for a more markedly football figure to enter the board of the Juventus club in the future. See also Juventus vs. Naples, live minute by minute

