From: Alexander Eser-Ruperti

The Russian offensive at Zaporizhia is stuck. Surprisingly, the confirmation of this comes from the governor of the occupied part of the region.

Zaporizhia – At the beginning of the supposed “military operation”, which is actually a war of aggression, Russian President Vladimir Putin had imagined the course of the Ukraine war to be very different: Losses are also high on the Russian side, and military progress is slow. Long gone are the days when even experts assumed that Russia would completely take over Ukraine in the shortest possible time. The Russian military also has problems in Zaporizhia – a key figure in the occupying power in the region has now admitted this. A negotiated peace is still not in sight. This is reported by fr.de.

Russia-Ukraine War: Offensive stalls off Zaporizhia – governor concedes problems

In the Russia-Ukraine war, things are hardly going as the political leadership in the Kremlin had hoped: the troops are also stuck in the Zaporizhia region. The head of the puppet administration of the partially occupied region has now conceded this fact himself. His name: Yevgeny Balitsky. how Newsweek Balitsky reportedly stated that the armed forces were unable to “quickly” bring the unoccupied parts of the region under their control. Specifically, he is said to have said: “There is no way to take Zaporizhia quickly”. the Ukraine conflict continues, the victims on both sides are numerous.

The military faces a difficult task in capturing the rest of the region, the governor of the occupied part of Zaporizhia told the TV station Crimea-24. Balitsky attributed the problems with the offensive primarily to the massive resistance that would be met with the armed forces. According to Newsweek He also stated: “We also see the methods used by the US and the European coalitions to brainwash the people who take up arms or who are simply mobilized.”

News Ukraine war: Russia’s deputy does not believe in success before spring

In the past few weeks and months, there has been news about the Ukraine war time and again, which the Russian military has had problems with. The latter is now also the case in Zaporizhia. Here, Russia’s deputy Yevgeny Balitsky does not expect that another offensive to capture the region can start before spring: “I don’t think this can happen sooner,” said the governor loudly Newsweek. Zaporizhia was also notorious for the fact that Russian troops had taken control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant here.

Meanwhile, Russia is sticking to its war goals. Only recently, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared that the four occupied regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Cherson were still to be completely occupied. According to the Russian agency Interfax, he declared that “all previous goals remain on the agenda”. President Putin also recently stressed again that Ukraine would have to accept losses of territory for talks. Some experts believe nevertheless of a foreseeable ceasefire – a very faint glimmer of hope, considering the number of deaths.