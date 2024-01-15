In a statement, the ministry said that 132 people were killed and 252 injured as a result of the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

On Monday morning, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced the killing of more than 60 Palestinians in Israeli raids that targeted various parts of the Strip at night.

The ministry indicated that “more than 60 martyrs and dozens of injuries” had fallen in “new massacres committed by the Israeli occupation” and artillery shelling across the Gaza Strip, according to what Agence France-Presse reported.

The same source explained that the raids targeted the southern cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah and areas surrounding Gaza City, noting that the strikes particularly targeted two hospitals, a girls’ school, and “dozens” of homes.

Hospitals, protected under international humanitarian law, have been repeatedly bombed by Israel in Gaza since the outbreak of war.

The Israeli army says that Hamas has tunnels under hospitals and accuses it of using medical facilities as command centers, which the movement denies.

For its part, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip are operating at three times their capacity and are suffering from a scarcity of fuel, noting that the Israeli army is directly targeting medical teams.