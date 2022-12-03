Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Tomorrow, the capital, Abu Dhabi, will host the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and with the participation of decision-makers, space agencies and elite experts in the global space sector from more than 54 countries.

The Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue focuses on the importance of sustaining spacecraft’s access to the low Earth orbit, which provides countries with important services in daily life. Effective policies to preserve these orbits, the sustainability of countries and companies’ exploitation of this orbit, and dealing with the challenges it suffers from will be addressed.