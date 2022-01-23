The audience of the articles published by the Brazil Agency achieved a relevant reach in 2021. Journalistic production had a significant impact with 259 million visits between January and December last year. There were more than 127 million direct visits and almost 132 million in websites that replicated the contents in the country and abroad.

The measurement is made by the ABTracker 2.0 tool, which considers the access to the pages of the public news agency of the Brazil Communication Company (EBC).

The subjects related to the Economy section, with emphasis on service provision, were the ones that most attracted the reader’s attention. The analysis shows that there is a demand for factual topics, credible agendas and monitoring of news that interfere in the Brazilian routine.

Monitoring reveals that public service reporting makes a difference in people’s lives. The numbers prove this interest. April was the month with the largest digital presence in Brazil Agency, with around 14.2 million visits.

For the executive manager of Agência Brasil, Juliana Andrade, the high reading scale is the result of the credibility that the brand conveys and the consistency of the information offered to society. “The public interest guides our journalistic work, focusing on the citizen and on well-defined values, such as precision and clarity in data – factors that demand a quality standard of excellence”, he evaluates.

Reach of contents

The increase in visits to news from the Brazil Agency evidenced by the amount of reports prepared by professionals from the EBC accessed in commercial media. Numerous pages replicate the content offered for free as long as the source is cited.

In 2021, there were almost 132 million visits to articles posted in websites external parties that use material from Brazil Agency. In August, the visits surpassed the 16 million clicks mark in these journalistic content produced by the public communication company.

This influence can also be seen by the search requests for reports on the internet, on foreign portals. In November, the Brazil Agency increased the service of content in English and Spanish.

The demand for news in both languages ​​has increased significantly since the 26th of that month. Searches grew 81% compared to the previous week in English texts and 162% when the numbers refer to the Spanish version.

Added to access to Brazil Agency and traditional media portals, September was the month with the most visits to news produced by public journalism.

The Director of Journalism at EBC, Sirlei Batista, highlights that the analysis also includes the commitment to the news value chain. “The number of connections mentioned demonstrates the audience’s confidence in the material published by EBC. It is observed that there is a need and space for reports whose foundation ensures quality, a reference with regard to the work of journalism in the company.”

The outlook for 2022 is promising when taking into account the most recent data. Monthly records reveal the proportion of content produced by teams. “THE Brazil Agency publishes an average of 1,500 articles per month. Always striving for quality, credibility and good investigation”, emphasizes the newsroom manager of the vehicle, Bruna Saniele.

According to consolidated data at the end of the year, in December alone approximately 29 thousand different articles were accessed by another 11 thousand websites.

Innovation and respect for citizenship are premises of public journalism. In addition to the quantitative parameters already mentioned, the criteria related to the contribution to the development of people’s critical awareness assign even more responsibility to the professionals involved.

