Agcom prepares a crackdown on influencer activity. The Council of the Communications Regulatory Authority unanimously approved the guidelines. The latter have the objective of ensuring compliance by digital entrepreneurs with the provisions of the Consolidated Law on audiovisual media services. The rules provide, among other things, that influencers are required to display writing that highlights the advertising nature of the content in a readily and immediately recognizable way.

The rules also contain measures regarding commercial communications and the protection of personal rights, with a mechanism of warnings and orders for the removal or adaptation of contents.

The Guidelines, explained Agcom, define “a set of rules addressed to influencers operating in Italy who reach at least one million followers on the various platforms or social media on which they operate and have exceeded a value on at least one platform or social media average engagement rate equal to or greater than 2%”. Translated: the rules concern content creators who have provoked reactions from users, through comments or likes, in at least 2% of the contents published. The provisions concern, in particular, measures regarding commercial communications, protection of the fundamental rights of the individual, of minors and of the values ​​of sport, providing for a mechanism of warnings and orders aimed at removing or adapting the contents.

In the case of content with product placement, influencers are required to include writing that highlights the advertising nature of the content in a readily and immediately recognizable way. The guidelines also provide for the launch of a technical table for the adoption of a code of conduct that defines the measures that influencers must comply with. The code also provides for “transparency and recognition systems for influencers”, who must be clearly identifiable and contactable.