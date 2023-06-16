Basketball star Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies has been suspended for 25 games without pay for another gun incident. As the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Friday, the penalty for “league-damaging behavior” applies immediately to the first 25 games of the coming season. The 23-year-old American is also not allowed to take part in any league or team activities, including preparatory games, until the sentence expires.
#video #gun #Severe #penalty #games #Morant #suspended #NBA
Leave a Reply