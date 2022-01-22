Home page politics

divide

Here in Stuttgart there were calls from the press in front of the SWR building. This participant is also not satisfied with the media coverage. © Christoph Schmidt/dpa

Demonstrations against the Corona policy are still growing. Nationwide, several thousand people are again taking to the streets to protest against the Corona measures.

Schwerin/Offenbach/Stuttgart – In protest against the corona measures and a planned compulsory vaccination, several thousand people in Germany took to the streets again.

more on the subject Corona protests: tens of thousands on the road in Germany – scandal in front of the ZDF studio in Berlin Corona protests are becoming more radical – “self-defense umbrellas” are offered Corona protest pros and cons: thousands demonstrate

In Schwerin, around 1,100 participants followed the call to a rally, the police said. According to the police, more than a thousand people also demonstrated peacefully against the government’s corona policy in Stuttgart and in Offenbach in Hesse. In Stuttgart, demonstrators stopped in front of the Südwestrundfunk (SWR) building.

“Lying press” calls in front of the SWR building

In front of the SWR building, the participants criticized the media coverage of the corona pandemic. “Lying press” or “We are the people” was shouted again and again, as an eyewitness reported. The police asked participants to wear a mask.

According to their own statements, the officials in Schwerin had to intervene in two cases. In one case, the police issued a dismissal against a man who had insulted participants in a counter-demonstration of around 30 people. When the man left the rally, he is said to have pushed a passer-by. A criminal complaint was filed against the man.

The rally in Offenbach was initially peaceful. The police estimated the number of demonstrators at around 1,200. Almost 300 people gathered for a counter-demonstration. dpa