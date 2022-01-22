Demonstrations against the Corona policy are still growing. Nationwide, several thousand people are again taking to the streets to protest against the Corona measures.
Schwerin/Offenbach/Stuttgart – In protest against the corona measures and a planned compulsory vaccination, several thousand people in Germany took to the streets again.
In Schwerin, around 1,100 participants followed the call to a rally, the police said. According to the police, more than a thousand people also demonstrated peacefully against the government’s corona policy in Stuttgart and in Offenbach in Hesse. In Stuttgart, demonstrators stopped in front of the Südwestrundfunk (SWR) building.
“Lying press” calls in front of the SWR building
In front of the SWR building, the participants criticized the media coverage of the corona pandemic. “Lying press” or “We are the people” was shouted again and again, as an eyewitness reported. The police asked participants to wear a mask.
According to their own statements, the officials in Schwerin had to intervene in two cases. In one case, the police issued a dismissal against a man who had insulted participants in a counter-demonstration of around 30 people. When the man left the rally, he is said to have pushed a passer-by. A criminal complaint was filed against the man.
The rally in Offenbach was initially peaceful. The police estimated the number of demonstrators at around 1,200. Almost 300 people gathered for a counter-demonstration. dpa
