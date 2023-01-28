As a result of the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VFU) of the village of Novoaleksandrovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), a granary was damaged. This became known on January 27 from a message from the representative office of the LPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

“From the side of the armed formations of Ukraine, one shelling was recorded on the settlement. Novoaleksandrovka with the use of HIMARS MLRS (3 missiles),” the ministry’s Telegram channel reported.

According to the representative office, a granary, two hangars and agricultural equipment of an agricultural enterprise were damaged as a result of the shelling.

The day before, on January 26, it was reported that the VFU carried out three strikes in half an hour on the territory of the DPR from the MLRS. The shelling began at 22:05 Makiivka. The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 20 rockets from the MLRS at the Chervonogvardeisky district of the city, five minutes later they hit Yasinovataya, firing 10 rockets. At 22:30, 10 rockets were fired from the MLRS at the village of Kashtanovoe in the DPR. See also D'Alema arms to Colombia. Unbelievable but true, the negotiation is continuing

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military shelled settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 16 times.

As a result of the attack, three civilians were injured, seven houses and four civilian infrastructure were damaged. Later it became known that among the victims were a woman and a child.