As a result of the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VFU) of the village of Novoaleksandrovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), a granary was damaged. This became known on January 27 from a message from the representative office of the LPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).
“From the side of the armed formations of Ukraine, one shelling was recorded on the settlement. Novoaleksandrovka with the use of HIMARS MLRS (3 missiles),” the ministry’s Telegram channel reported.
According to the representative office, a granary, two hangars and agricultural equipment of an agricultural enterprise were damaged as a result of the shelling.
The day before, on January 26, it was reported that the VFU carried out three strikes in half an hour on the territory of the DPR from the MLRS. The shelling began at 22:05 Makiivka. The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 20 rockets from the MLRS at the Chervonogvardeisky district of the city, five minutes later they hit Yasinovataya, firing 10 rockets. At 22:30, 10 rockets were fired from the MLRS at the village of Kashtanovoe in the DPR.
Over the past day, the Ukrainian military shelled settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 16 times.
As a result of the attack, three civilians were injured, seven houses and four civilian infrastructure were damaged. Later it became known that among the victims were a woman and a child.
Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Kyiv has been fighting since 2014. The decision to start it on February 24 was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.
