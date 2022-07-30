Mexico City.- A former official linked to the process, 39 ongoing inquiries, adjudications to ghost companies and thousands of pesos of irregularities is the balance of three years of operation of the Mexican Food Security System (Segalmex), one of the President’s projects Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who faces the most accusations for corruption.

According to Reforma, the agency merged Diconsa and Liconsa with the objective of supplying rural communities with products of the basic basket at subsidized prices and implementing support programs for small producers.

It came into operation in 2019, amid accusations by the President and its first owner, Ignacio Ovalle, of anomalies in the register of Liconsa producers and “huachicoleo” of milk.

Last April, oval He left office accused of mismanagement and was appointed by López Obrador as coordinator of the National Institute for Federalism and Municipal Development (Inafed), attached to the Ministry of the Interior.

Since its first year of operation, Segalmex has been singled out for various irregularities.

The Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF) indicated that in 2019 it caused possible damage to the public treasury for 3 thousand 396 million pesos, delivered without bidding 17 contracts for 689 million and did not credit the purchase of wheat for bread for 516.1 million pesos or the support and subsidies delivered to milk producers.

A year later, producers from Durango and Zacatecas denounced the delivery of poor quality bean seeds, the inspection of the agency revealed irregularities for more than 5 thousand 640 million pesos and directly awarded 21 contracts for 67 million pesos to Grupo Marhel , a subsidiary of a shell company involved in a money laundering network by sending food to Venezuela.

In 2021, peasant leaders from Guerrero showed that hundreds of tons of corn purchased by Segalmex were going to waste, they did not provide evidence of the distribution of corn and beans for 212 million and an accounting firm hired to review their financial statements refused to validate them due to to an operation plagued by irregularities for at least 9 thousand 500 million pesos.

Last January, the Presidency reported that three directors of Segalmex had been dismissed and sued for various irregularities and three months later, a judge brought René Gavira, former head of the Administration and Finance Unit, to trial for the alleged illegal purchase of 100 stock certificates, with a value of 100 million pesos with resources from the organization.

Due to these alleged acts of corruption involving billions of pesos, Segalmex faces 22 investigation files opened by the FGR and 17 files initiated by the Ministry of Public Administration.