Some twenty people have been injured of varying degrees in the accident of a bus registered this afternoon in the town of Rubió, in the Barcelona region of Anoia, sources from the Generalitat Fire Department have informed EFE. The Catalan emergency services have been alerted to the accident at 18:43 minutes, and the incident has occurred on the BV 1037 road, in the direction of the Can Alsina and Can Tató towns, according to the same sources.

More information

Twenty-two firefighters are working at the scene at this time, one of them aerial, whose troops are still trying to rescue four people who are still inside the vehicle.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter