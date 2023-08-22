Gut twelve years after the super meltdown in Fukushima, Japan is beginning the controversial discharge of treated cooling water from the Fukushima nuclear ruins into the sea. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Tuesday that dumping would begin on Thursday at the earliest. His government argues that the site of the nuclear ruins is running out of space to store cooling water, thereby hampering decommissioning work. Draining the water into the Pacific Ocean is a matter that “cannot be postponed,” said the conservative head of government. Japan’s fisheries associations expressed their strong opposition to the last day. There are also concerns and criticisms in countries like China.

In March 2011, a severe earthquake and massive tsunami caused a core meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The reactors have to be further cooled with water stored in more than 1000 huge tanks. But now, according to the operating company Tepco, there is no space for it. In addition, long-term storage on the site threatens to impede the decommissioning work on the nuclear ruins. There is also a risk of leaks, it said.

Dumping will take about 30 years

Therefore, the more than 1.3 million liters of water are to be channeled into the sea via a one-kilometer-long tunnel specially built for this purpose. This is expected to take around 30 years. However, before being dumped in the Pacific, the contaminated cooling water is first treated. However, the filter system cannot filter out the radioactive isotope tritium. Tepco therefore wants to dilute the water to such an extent that the tritium concentration drops to 1,500 becquerels per liter, which corresponds to less than a fortieth of the national safety standard.

Japan’s nuclear regulatory agency recently gave the green light. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had previously approved the dumping plans. Japan meets international safety standards. The effects on humans and the environment are “negligible”, according to the IAEA. Experts point out that nuclear power plants all over the world have routinely discharged contaminated cooling water into the sea for decades. However, Japan’s fisheries associations fear that the reputation of their products will be further tarnished. You’ve been trying to recover in business since the super meltdown.