The giant American company, Nike, announced the end of its sponsorship of the English player, in an official statement on Monday.

The sports company had frozen its relationship with Mason Greenwood immediately after the accusations against him, but has now announced the termination of its sponsorship of him.

A week ago, accusations surfaced on the Internet that Greenwood had assaulted and threatened to kill his girlfriend.

British police said they arrested the player after posts on social media by a woman who reported incidents of physical violence by the player.

And Manchester United decided to suspend Greenwood, saying that he would not return to training or play for the club until further notice.