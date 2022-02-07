Regardless of who comes to power in the Central American country, his Administration will have several economic challenges, with poverty affecting 380,000 households, of which a third suffers from extreme poverty.

Poverty of 23% and unemployment close to 14% are part of the economic x-ray that the next president of Costa Rica will inherit, who will be elected on April 3, after a hard-fought first electoral round that did not produce a definitive winner, but it did leave former president José María Figueres and economist Rodrigo Chaves as the main options.

Costa Rica is considered one of the most solid and long-lived democracies in Latin America, with an economy largely dependent on tourism and the manufacturing sector, among the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The next president will have, among his great challenges, stabilizing an economy weighed down by the ravages of the pandemic: some 50,000 households fell into poverty to add two percentage points to the national rate, which is now 23%, while 6.3% of the population is in an extreme situation.

Unemployment at the end of 2021 was 13.7%, a level that is slowly approaching what it was two years ago and far from the 24% that was reported at the height of the health crisis.

Costa Rica will go to the second presidential round on April 3 © France 24

On the shoulders of the new president is also the implementation or not of a controversial agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as recovering the credibility of the population after notorious cases of corruption in public works projects.

After angry protests in 2020, at the beginning of 2021 the Government of Costa Rica signed a financial agreement with the IMF for 1,750 million dollars and committed to a series of economic goals in reducing spending and increasing revenue.

The political opposition has blocked in Congress the main project to adjust spending, which consists of a reform of the public employment system, which the unions also oppose.

The current government has defended the agreement with the IMF, in the midst of a fiscal deficit of 5.18% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and a debt that amounts to 70.3% of GDP and reaches 33,000 million dollars.

