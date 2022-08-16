In Yelets, a woman killed her roommate and tried to flush the knife down the toilet, a case was opened

In Yelets, a 44-year-old local resident was detained on suspicion of murder, the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) told Lente.ru.

The victim of the woman was her 47-year-old cohabitant. A criminal case has been initiated.

According to the investigation, on the morning of August 12, a quarrel broke out between the cohabitants in the apartment of the house on Pushkin Street. The defendant in the case, in a drunken state, stabbed the man in the chest, from the wound he received, he died on the spot. The woman tried to flush the murder weapon down the toilet, but only broke it. She then threw the pieces of the knife out the window.

By court order, the woman was arrested. According to the ICR, she has been repeatedly convicted. The woman admitted guilt in the murder, saying that jealousy became the cause of the conflict.