The Iraqi News Agency quoted the Director General of Kirkuk Health, Ziyad Khalaf, as saying, “The Kirkuk Health Department recorded that more than 50 people were poisoned due to spoiled food served to them at a wedding party.”

Khalaf explained that “all cases are under control,” stressing that “the cases are mild to moderate, and everyone underwent the necessary medical treatment.”

A horrific fire claimed the lives of dozens in a wedding hall in Al-Hamdaniya district in Nineveh Governorate, in the north of the country, on Wednesday.

A Sky News Arabia correspondent quoted the Governor of Nineveh, Najm al-Jubouri, as saying that the number of those who died was 87, but the families say that the number is much higher, and according to them exceeds 200 people, including dozens of children whose bodies were completely charred.

Hospitals are still crowded with wounded, including hospitals in the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, neighboring Nineveh.

Our correspondent reported that there were dozens of injured people whose bodies were burned to varying degrees, in some cases reaching 40-50 percent of their bodies.