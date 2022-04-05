This is the story of Pablo, a sweet little dog who unfortunately got lost during the holidays. The family looked everywhere for him, but he seemed to have vanished into thin air. To see his loved ones again, however, this dog travels 380 kilometers to get home from them and to be able to be with his beloved human family again.

Pablo was with his family, consisting of Catherine and Roger, a couple living in the French town of Bezouce Gard, when he suddenly disappeared into thin air. They were returning from a holiday in Italy and had made a stop.

They had decided to stop in Saint-Martin-de-Belleville region, in the French region of Savoy, in the Alps on the border with our country. They were filming Pablo aboard the camper and then they let him out to stretch his paws. And he never came back.

Catherine and Roger had stopped specifically to let him do the bisognini, to make him rest, but he vanished into thin air. They waited for him for hours and even slept there, but all traces of Pablo were completely lost.

The couple then has reported disappeared and moved to Ain, near the place where they had lost the puppy. But as they prayed for him to come back, Pablo had already started walking to cover the kilometers that separated him from his home.

Dog travels 380 kilometers to get home – good news for the family

It took him 72 hours, three whole days, but in the end the dog, who does not know how he managed to lose sight of the camper, managed to return to his home. Here a friend took care of the family home: when he saw it coming he immediately contacted the owners.