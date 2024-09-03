After the canned carbonara, Heinz presents “Every Sauce”

Heinz continues to make headlines: after the controversial canned carbonara, the American company presents “Every Sauce”, a mix of 14 sauces, including ketchup and mayonnaise.

According to the site Disagreementhowever, the product, available in a limited edition only in the United Kingdom, will not be on sale but will be available for purchase by 100 consumers who had signed up to a special competition organised by Heinz.

“Every Sauce” contains ketchup, mayo, garlic sauce, curry ketchup, sweet chili sauce, mayo and mustard, mayo and sriracha. Also: truffle mayo, smoked bacon ketchup, and pickle ketchup.

Always according to Disagreementthe journalists of Tasting Table they tried the product, emphasizing the “complex flavor” of the sauce mix.

It features “notes of umami, subtle smokiness, a touch of sweetness, plus buttery and creamy garlic, yet punchy,” with a “perfectly balanced and blended” body and a more liquid consistency than classic sauces like ketchup or mayonnaise.