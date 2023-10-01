In his call with the Turkish President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed stressed the UAE’s rejection and denunciation of all forms of violence and terrorism, stressing the need for concerted international efforts to confront terrorism in all its forms, which aims to destabilize countries and the security of their people.

The Emirati President expressed his sincere wishes to Turkey and its people for continued security, stability and safety from all harm, according to the Emirates News Agency.

For his part, the Turkish President thanked the President of the Emirates, appreciating the sincere feelings he expressed towards Turkey and its people, and affirmed the strength of the relations that bring together the two countries and their peoples, wishing the Emirates continued security and stability.