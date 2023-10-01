The accused in the attack on the airfield in Belarus said that Kyiv forgot and abandoned him

Ukrainian Nikolai Shvets, accused of sabotage against a Russian military aircraft A-50 at an airfield near Minsk, said that Kyiv abandoned him, diplomats did not visit him in a pre-trial detention center and did not help him find a lawyer. This is what he’s talking about stated in an interview with the Belarus 1 TV channel, which was announced on Sunday, reports RIA News.

“I was abandoned, I was forgotten, I was betrayed… No one came from the embassy. The most important thing is that no one hired a lawyer,” Shvets complained. The man also stated that after he completed the task, his evacuation to Ukraine was not provided for.

The accused also suggested that they simply wanted to use him for the second task, and then completely “clean him up.” In addition, Shvets expressed doubts about the advisability of the action against the plane itself, saying that, in fact, it was done for the sake of “hype in the news.”

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that sabotage at the airfield and the terrorist attack near Bryansk were links in the same chain. He also noted that even if the sabotage against the Russian plane had been successful, this action would not have had an effect, since it is not the only one.