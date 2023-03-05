Mbappe, 24, scored within two minutes of stoppage time to score his 201st goal for Saint-Germain in all competitions and break the tie with Edinson Cavani..

Saint-Germain, who will visit Bayern Munich next week with the aim of compensating for their 1-0 loss at home in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, advanced 2-0 within 17 minutes through Lionel Messi and John Hadgam by mistake in his own net..

Nantes equalized before the break with goals from Ludovic Blass and Ignatius Janago.

But coach Christophe Galtier’s team scored the full match points after Danilo’s goal after the hour mark and Mbappe’s last blow, raising his score to 63 points from 26 matches..

Second-placed Olympique de Marseille will visit Stade Rennes on Sunday.