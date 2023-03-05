Nicolás Echavarría, leader of the Puerto Rico Open

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Nicolas Echavarria
Enrique Berardi. PGA Tour
Nicholas Echavarria
The Colombian stands out in the tournament and goes for the title.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Nicholas Echavarria he is looking for his first PGA Tour title at the Puerto Rico Open. The Colombian, who ascended to the aforementioned tour this season, has had an incredible week on the Central American island, showing his best golf and hitting sub-par rounds that have had him in the fight since day one.
Great round for the Colombian
This Saturday, Echavarría signed a 65-hit card and reached a total of -17. Nicolás’s best result so far was a 12th place in the Sony Open of Hawaiian event that was held at the beginning of 2023 and in which he signed four rounds below 70 strokes, fighting for the title until the last day of the competition, a fact that marked his start to the year.
On this occasion, Echavarría’s has been superlative, taking into account that from the beginning he had excellent shots and was at the top of the board, showing how good he feels playing with wind and how this week has been favorable in each one. of aspects of his golf.
“I feel comfortable playing with wind, I have been able to take advantage of the conditions and the putt has been very good. Puerto Rico is a spectacular place and, although it was not going so well emotionally, this week was very favorable in every way,” he said.
For Sunday, Nicolás arrives with an advantage of two strokes over his closest rival, the American Carson Youngwho started the third round at the top of the board and did not have a great Saturday, unlike the Colombian, who signed one of his lowest rounds in the PGA.
SPORTS WITH PRESS INFORMATION
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Nicolás #Echavarría #leader #Puerto #Rico #Open
Leave a Reply