Nicolás Echavarría, leader of the Puerto Rico Open

Nicholas Echavarria he is looking for his first PGA Tour title at the Puerto Rico Open. The Colombian, who ascended to the aforementioned tour this season, has had an incredible week on the Central American island, showing his best golf and hitting sub-par rounds that have had him in the fight since day one.

Great round for the Colombian

This Saturday, Echavarría signed a 65-hit card and reached a total of -17. Nicolás’s best result so far was a 12th place in the Sony Open of Hawaiian event that was held at the beginning of 2023 and in which he signed four rounds below 70 strokes, fighting for the title until the last day of the competition, a fact that marked his start to the year.

On this occasion, Echavarría’s has been superlative, taking into account that from the beginning he had excellent shots and was at the top of the board, showing how good he feels playing with wind and how this week has been favorable in each one. of aspects of his golf.

“I feel comfortable playing with wind, I have been able to take advantage of the conditions and the putt has been very good. Puerto Rico is a spectacular place and, although it was not going so well emotionally, this week was very favorable in every way,” he said.

For Sunday, Nicolás arrives with an advantage of two strokes over his closest rival, the American Carson Youngwho started the third round at the top of the board and did not have a great Saturday, unlike the Colombian, who signed one of his lowest rounds in the PGA.

SPORTS WITH PRESS INFORMATION

More sports news