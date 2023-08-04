A teacher was stabbed Friday at a high school in the South Korean city of Daejeon by an unidentified man on the run, local police said, in the second stabbing incident in the country in just a day.

The suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s or 30sstabbed the teacher around 10:03 local timel (08:00 pm, Colombia time), according to details published by the local Yonhap news agency.

The 40-year-old professor was found unconscious and taken to a hospital, No details about his status have been released for the moment. The suspect would have gone to look for the teacher in the teachers’ room and upon finding out that he was in class, he waited until he came out to stab him, after which he fled, according to the police. Authorities are trying to locate his whereabouts.

Agents in Seoul after yesterday's attack. Photo: EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The second incident in 24 hours

It is the second stabbing incident in South Korea in less than 24 hours, after a man carried out the evening of the previous an indiscriminate attack at the Seohyeon subway station in the city of Seongnam, which is part of the greater Seoul area, in which 14 people were injured.

Two of the injured are in critical condition. Police detained the alleged perpetrator of the attacks with a knife as he tried to flee the scene of the crime, where five pedestrians were run over by a vehicle believed to have been used by the same attacker.

Another incident of these characteristics took place on July 21, when a man began to stab pedestrians in the middle of the street, leaving one dead and three injured. After yesterday’s incident, a series of anonymous individuals have threatened on social networks to carry out mass stabbings in the future and the police have launched an investigation to find the perpetrators and have intensified surveillance.

EFE

