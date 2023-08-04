Through Kadokawa’s new quarter-end financial report we can see how DLCs and expansions of Elden Ringand of course the announced one Shadow of the Erdtreeare actually the higher priorities of the publisher.

Despite the upcoming release of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, for which there is also a lot of hype, it seems that Kadokawa still has Elden Ring at the top of his priorities, which is demonstrated by the financial documents in which the game is mentioned above a everything else.

In particular, a “large expansion” in development, and this is clearly Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree but it may not be the only DLC in the works for the game, given that the publisher intends to focus again on the title to bring the game’s sales back up.