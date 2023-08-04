Through Kadokawa’s new quarter-end financial report we can see how DLCs and expansions of Elden Ringand of course the announced one Shadow of the Erdtreeare actually the higher priorities of the publisher.
Despite the upcoming release of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, for which there is also a lot of hype, it seems that Kadokawa still has Elden Ring at the top of his priorities, which is demonstrated by the financial documents in which the game is mentioned above a everything else.
In particular, a “large expansion” in development, and this is clearly Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree but it may not be the only DLC in the works for the game, given that the publisher intends to focus again on the title to bring the game’s sales back up.
As can be seen from financial resultsIn fact, net sales in the first quarter of the fiscal year were lower than a year earlier, mainly due to the decline in sales of Elden Ring, which the company wants to fix in the near future.
Despite the good sales of Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, Kadokawa’s finances still largely depend on Elden Ring on the video game front, and it is curious to note that the “measures currently underway for Elden Ring, including the development of a large DLC” and to maximize sales of the game are placed hierarchically above even at the release of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.
The latter obviously has a different appeal, although it has grown thanks to the success of Elden Ring, but it is clear that the latter is still considered a central element for the economy of Kadokawa and FromSoftware for the foreseeable future as well.
#Elden #Ring #Shadow #Erdtree #DLC #priorities #Kadokawa #FromSoftware
Leave a Reply