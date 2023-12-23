NAfter the storm “Zoltan” passed over Germany, regionally heavy rain or snow is expected in Germany on Saturday. The authorities are warning of major floods for parts of Lower Saxony, Hamburg, Saxony-Anhalt and Bavaria. Fresh snow is expected from the Thuringian Forest to the Bavarian Forest at levels above 600 to 800 meters, as the German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Saturday morning.

According to the DWD report, heavy amounts of snow can be expected in a short period of time in the Erzgebirge on Saturday. As a result, trees threatened to fall over and branches break off. Until Saturday morning, slippery conditions due to slush are possible from the east of Schleswig-Holstein and eastern Lower Saxony to Lusatia.

Heavy rain expected

As a result of the continuous rain, precipitation of 60 to 90 liters per square meter can be expected in 48 to 72 hours in many places, the DWD said. Storms with 90 to 120 liters per square meter are also forecast for some regions. In the eastern low mountain ranges, precipitation is expected to increasingly turn into rain from Saturday evening and a thaw will set in.

On Friday, the storm “Zoltan” passed over Germany and significantly hindered traffic on roads and railways. Train travelers in particular had to be patient, some ferries in the north did not run, and the subways in Hamburg, for example, were slower. There were slippery accidents on the roads in Lower Saxony, and the DWD is investigating a suspected tornado in Cologne. There were deaths from the storm in the Netherlands and Belgium. The severe storm surge in Hamburg exceeded its peak late on Friday morning.







Deutsche Bahn expects high train utilization

Deutsche Bahn expects the trains to be very busy over the weekend – in addition to the already heavy Christmas traffic, there will be travelers who had to postpone their journey to the weekend because of the storm: “It will certainly be full,” said a Bahn spokeswoman. There could also be delays. “It is becoming apparent that repairing the damage on some routes will take longer,” the railway said in a statement.