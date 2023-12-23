Lefebvre legacy, son Manfredi wins

Over 20 years of legal battles. Finally the sentence. The Court of Appeal of Bologna rejected the appeal of Francesco Lefebvre d'Ovidio. The winner of the legal saga, Corriere della Sera reports, is his brother Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio, today owner of the Crystal Cruises group and until 2018 sole shareholder of the luxury cruise company Silversea.

The reason for the dispute was “heritage established by his father Antonio Lefebvre d'Ovidio, a distinguished jurist, who passed away in 2011, known for having drafted the navigation code. As well as being an academic, Antonio was a skilled businessman, founding shipping companies and coming to own, among other things, the Grand Hotel Billia which housed the casino in Saint Vincent. His most important company was Silver Sea, sold in 2018 by his son Manfredi to the Americans of Royal Caribbean for approximately 1.5 billion dollars”.

As reported by Corriere della Sera, “already in 1998, to safeguard balance and affections, Antonio Lefebvre decided to divide the assets between his two sons Francesco and Manfredi, and his daughter Elvira. For this reason, trusts were established (with the three children as beneficiaries) in which to transfer the shares of the family companies. In reality it is the beginning of a disagreement which leads to an arbitration award, the outcome of which is contested by Francesco Lefebvre”. Now the final word in favor of Manfredi.

