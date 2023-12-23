EA father and his son in Munich probably had a Christmas guardian angel: scaffolding collapsed above them on Saturday afternoon. The father suffered a minor injury to his finger, but the son was uninjured, the fire department said.

The man was waiting in his car in a parking lot on Saturday afternoon for his son, who was coming by subway. Because of the storm, scaffolding collapsed, the poles hit the son and pierced through the man's car. According to information from the fire department, the scaffolding buried three cars and tore off an overhead line on the tram. The fire department was initially unable to quantify the material damage.

The danger of avalanches and floods in Bavaria is increasing

There will be no white Christmas in most of Bavaria this year either. It will be mild on Christmas Eve with highs of up to twelve degrees and possibly some sunshine. A white Christmas is only possible in a small part of Bavaria: the DWD expects fresh snow in the low mountain ranges above 600 to 800 meters. In the Alps, up to ten centimeters of fresh snow occurs above 1000 meters, and at higher altitudes in the Bavarian Forest it can be between ten and 20 centimeters.

Instead, people in the Free State have to prepare for constant rain – with consequences. The risk of avalanches and floods is increasing. The water levels north of the Danube have already risen sharply, the flood intelligence service (HND) said on Saturday. Precipitation is expected to fall primarily in Upper Franconia and Upper Palatinate – these regions are already affected by floods, according to HND. According to forecasts, water levels will continue to rise over the weekend, particularly there and in the Bavarian Forest.



There was a huge rush at many train stations today – like here in Frankfurt.

Image: dpa



Fresh snow and hurricane-force winds are increasing the risk of avalanches at higher altitudes in the Bavarian mountains. In some areas there is even a high risk of avalanches at the weekend, some with a warning level of four out of five, as the Bavarian State Office for the Environment announced.

Specifically, the danger of avalanches is high at high altitudes in the Berchtesgaden Alps, the Zugspitze region and on the main Allgäu ridge. There is also significant danger in lower areas and is therefore level three on the five-part scale. In areas with high rainfall, avalanches could become large and endanger exposed traffic routes, according to the state office. Over the Christmas period with higher temperatures, the situation in the areas at risk remains tense.







No major traffic chaos so far

The traffic situation eased somewhat on Saturday after the storm “Zoltan” passed over Germany. Deutsche Bahn says it has largely repaired the storm damage. “Regional traffic is running as scheduled again and long-distance traffic is returning to normal,” said a railway spokesman on Saturday morning. However, due to the upcoming holidays, long-distance trains are very busy.