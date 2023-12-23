His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, sent a message of condolence to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Badr bin Fahd bin Saad I Al Abdul Rahman Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, also sent a similar telegram of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.