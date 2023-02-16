Video: AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency – This is one of the images of the earthquake in Syria. Newly born, she is carried out in her arms, with the umbilical cord recently cut. The earthquake occurred in the middle of childbirth. This is how the world knew Aya, orphaned, bruised. Alone. Her mother, her father, and all four of her brothers died in the home. There have been many international offers to adopt her, but now it is also known that there have been attempts to kidnap her. Alleged relatives who were not relatives have appeared at the hospital. The hospital director even fired a nurse who was taking photos of her, thinking that he also wanted to kidnap her. With a week of life, they put her under escort and had to take her out of the hospital. At the moment the director’s family has taken care of it.









comment









See also The heroes of Sarriá, together 65 years later report a bug



