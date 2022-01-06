Tampa Bay NFL champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers has now officially parted with professional scandal Antonio Brown. The contract with Brown was terminated with immediate effect, as the franchise announced on Thursday.

The football player caused a sensation in the duel at the New York Jets with his uncontrolled exit during the game when the wide receiver took off his jersey and left the pitch in the third quarter.

“Although Antonio was ankle treated and listed in the injury report the week before the game last Sunday, he was cleared to play by our medical team before the game started and at no point during the game did he tell our medical staff that he wasn’t can play “, it said in the message. “We tried several times this week to arrange an assessment by an external orthopedic surgeon, but Antonio didn’t stick to it. Maintaining the health and well-being of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization, ”the Bucs continued.