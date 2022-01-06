Genoa – He had found shelter inside the former National Cinema of Molassana, but due to a fire he risked losing his life. A 60-year-old homeless man was rescued by firefighters and taken to the San Martino hospital for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. More a precaution than anything else, because the conditions of man do not cause concern.

It was probably some stacked mattresses that burned in the warehouse area of ​​the former cinema, a shelter for homeless people, especially on the coldest nights. The causes, however, have not yet been ascertained.

The intervention of the firefighters was timely, thanks to phone calls from several residents of via Molassana who got scared when they saw black smoke get out of the long-abandoned structure. Two teams intervened: it was not necessary to evacuate the neighboring buildings, nor to rescue other people.