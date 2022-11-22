What did the club’s statement say?

• “The Board of Directors will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment in the club, sale or other deals involving the company.”

• “This will involve evaluating several initiatives to improve the club, including the redevelopment of the stadium and infrastructure, and the expansion of the club’s commercial operations on a global scale.”

• “This is to promote the long-term success of the men’s and women’s teams and the academy, and bring benefits to fans and other stakeholders.”

The American Glazers family has owned the club since 2005, but its era was marred by a decline in the team’s football performance, especially in the last nine years, and frequent fan protests.

The statement comes hours after the team announced the departure of its Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, “by mutual agreement and with immediate effect.”

And Ronaldo had previously launched, in a resounding television interview last week, a violent attack on the owners, claiming that they “do not care” about the team’s sporting success and that the club has not developed the infrastructure over the years, which paved the way for the beginning of its end at Old Trafford.

United have not won the Premier League title since 2013, in the last season of legendary Scottish coach Sir Alex Ferguson.