Enterprises of the Rostec State Corporation are producing military products as part of the state defense order ahead of schedule. Sergey Chemezov, General Director of the state corporation, spoke about this.

In an interview TASS he stated that enterprises are doing everything possible to increase the output of military products. According to him, employees work “in three or four shifts.” The Defense Ministry regularly receives new batches of aviation equipment, armored vehicles, artillery systems, small arms, equipment and other products, Chemezov added.

The head of Rostec noted that the state corporation accounts for almost half of the country’s entire state defense order. At the same time, according to Chemezov, in recent years, the performance has been at the level of almost 100%.

“In September, Uralvagonzavod shipped a batch of TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems to the Ministry of Defense ahead of schedule, handed over another batch of T-90M tanks, and delivered a batch of Malka self-propelled howitzers ahead of schedule in October,” Chemezov said.

In addition, he said that in September another batch of Su-35S fighters, which were produced by the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant named after V.I. Gagarin. The company is also expanding production to increase the production of Su-57 fighters. He noted that the 2022 fighters are almost ready and will soon be handed over to the customer.

Earlier, on November 16, Rostec announced the transfer of the Tornado-G and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) combat vehicles to the RF Ministry of Defense. The vehicles are designed to destroy artillery and mortar batteries, air defense units, rear facilities and motorized infantry units of the enemy, as well as to destroy tactical missiles and military-industrial infrastructure.

On November 2, the head of the Kalashnikov holding, Alan Lushnikov, announced the start of deliveries of the latest copter-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the Russian troops. According to Rostec, this drone is capable of operating under electronic countermeasures and flying in complete radio silence.

The industrial director of the Rostec weapons complex, Bekhan Ozdoev, said on October 31 that the modernized Russian self-propelled anti-tank missile system (ATGM) Kornet-D1 had passed the bulk of preliminary tests, and now preparations are underway for state tests.

Prior to that, on October 12, it became known that the Central Research Institute of Precision Engineering (TsNIITOCHMASH, part of the Kalashnikov concern) supplied the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation with a batch of optoelectronic countermeasures ammunition that creates a masking aerosol screen to protect vehicles and armored vehicles from high-precision weapons .

On September 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded in the shortest possible time to increase the volume and reduce the production time at the enterprises of the military-industrial complex (DIC) of the country. Defense industry enterprises must ensure the supply of the required equipment and weapons to the troops as soon as possible, he noted.