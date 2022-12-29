La Paz, Bolivia.- After a night of disturbances that included the burning of public offices and vehicles, the Prosecutor’s Office Bolivia requested six months of preventive detention against the governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camachomain opposition leader in that country.

The Prosecutor’s Office argued that said decision is based on Camacho’s possible flight risk, since he stated that he does not have a “habitual residence” and often travels frequently to countries such as Brazil, Peru, Panama, United States, Argentina or Spainso it is “easy” to leave the country.

Meanwhile, Camacho spent the night in a police cell in Peace to respond to charges of alleged terrorism in relation to the 2019 crisis that led to the resignation of then-President Evo Morales after elections denounced as fraudulent.

At his hearing before the prosecutor handling the case, camacho He accepted silence but delivered a note through his defense in which he said: “My only fault is having defended democracy and having stopped fraud.”

The Bolivian opposition leader this Thursday branded his arrest a “kidnapping” and has assured that the complaint against him “lacks coherence, credibility and truth.” Likewise, he has specified that he has always been available to the authorities.

Meanwhile, the mighty Civic Committee of Santa Cruzwhich leads the regional protests of the hard wing of the Bolivian right, announced a meeting at noon to define “a forceful response” to the government, which it accuses of promoting “political persecution,” according to its president Rómulo Calvo.

After his arrest, there have been protests in Santa Cruz, even reaching roadblocks and airports. Likewise, other representatives of the opposition have demanded his release, warning the government at the same time that they are not going to “give up” and that they will continue fighting “until the last consequences.”