The first “our young people” in their good time, when they went to treatment, would say: “We go to the high” or “we go to a meadow.” The high could be any country in the far north or near, or perhaps because they ride planes that fly high, and it could be the heights The Emirates are north or west, as for “Marj” it is in India, and India in the mind of the “Shawab” in the past means the city of “Pompeii”, where shopping, trade, seeking knowledge, and the pearl trade, where the great “Pompeii” market is, and it also contains everything that the soul desires from “ Tamasha,” the poet says: “India is necessary, and there is the meeting place in Maybouh.” The famous second city, “Hyderabad,” is the capital of the state of “Andhra Pradesh.” And with many Arab and Islamic customs, so the “young men” did not fail, some of them were satisfied with one, and some of them “accepted the second, and left it with the third”, and some of them had a new bride every summer, especially if their boats were facilitated, and a storm did not blow on them, and she walked Buying and selling matters are fine, and some of them don’t believe “Bandar”, and his man to Hyderabad, so when I grew up, I said it is necessary to see the cities of “Showa”. with us,” which constitutes the old trinity of obsession, and to go to this “meadow” in which they used to treat themselves, and stay there for months, and describe it to the relative and the stranger.

In the mid-eighties, I rode a car from Pompeii to it, which spent an entire day, due to the ruggedness of the road and its distance, and you know the cars of India that walk with water and with blessings, although the road now takes only seven hours for it, then we stopped during our walk in the city of “Pune”, and we slept in it Our night, this city, which is the eighth largest city in India, and the second largest city in the state of “Maharashtra” after Bombay, and its founding dates back to the year 937 AD, and it was the capital of the “Marata” empire, and in 1817, Pune was annexed to the royal crown colonies after defeating the “Martian” Indians » In front of the British army, which he made a military barracks, and a station for his forces until the independence of India in 1947, and the buildings and military bases that he established are still used today by the Indian army, as are many buildings from the Victorian era, such as train stations, postal centers, and some buildings government in various Indian cities.

“Marj” arrived, and there was an ancient city in medicine, which has been famous since the 19th century for its missionary hospitals with high services and various specializations, and it gained its fame because it is the first city in Asia in which an open heart operation was performed in 1954, and today it has the two oldest medical colleges at the level India and the world, and it has more than 100 hospitals, and historians attribute the reasons for the fame of “Marj” for medicine, to the exposure of the state of “Maharashtra” in late 1897 to the plague epidemic, which intensified the presence of clinics and mobile missionary hospitals in it. Surprisingly, there is no “Marj” city, but rather “Miraj”, and it is not related to what the “young men” say, who abbreviate everything and Arabize everything as usual. Arabizing it in their own way.. and tomorrow we will continue