The dollar fell to 135.105 yen to the dollar, its lowest level since the sixth of July, after the US central bank raised the main interest rate by 75 basis points, as expected, while noting that despite the continued strength of the labor market, the rest of the economic indicators are slowing.

The dollar was last traded down 0.8 percent to 135,525 yen.

It will be known later on Thursday, with the release of GDP data, whether the US economy meets the official definition of a recession, which is to record a contraction for two consecutive quarters of the year, so the market’s attention is focused on these data.

The dollar index, which measures its value against six major currencies, fell by a small percentage of 0.05 percent to 106.31, after declining 0.59 percent last night.

The price of the euro did not witness little change at 1.02045 dollars after a jump of 0.82 percent last night.

The price of the pound sterling rose 0.05 percent to 1.21640 dollars.

With regard to cryptocurrencies, the price of Bitcoin increased 1.33 percent to 23,081.18 dollars, after rising more than eight percent in the previous session.