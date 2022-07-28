SNK has released a trailer dedicated to the DLC characters of THE KING OF FIGHTERS XVthat is to say Orochi Yashiro, Orochi Shermie And Orochi Chris. The group of characters in question, which had already been previously presented, is named Team Awakened Orochi and its release is scheduled for August (the last character team released was Team South Town in May of this year).

Currently THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 And PC through Epic Game Store, Steam And Microsoft Store.

Team Awakened Orochi Trailer

Source: SNK Street Gematsu