Strengthened as a category 1 hurricane, Idalia advances this August 29 towards the coast of the Gulf of Florida. The National Hurricane Center warns that the phenomenon would rise to category 3, on a scale of 5, when it makes landfall in the southern state of the United States, a situation scheduled for Wednesday, August 30. Authorities ordered evacuations and Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties.

Much of Florida is under alert as residents prepare for Hurricane Idalia.

The climatic phenomenon advances this Tuesday, August 29, as a category 1 hurricane after passing through Cuba, where it left damage and flooding.

However, Idalia will continue to strengthen as it approaches the southern state of the United States. The National Hurricane Center (CNH) forecasts that it will make landfall on Wednesday, August 30, as a category 3 hurricane, on a scale of 5, and with sustained winds of at least 179 km/h.

“Areas of urban and flash flooding, some of which may be locally significant, are expected in parts of Florida’s west coast, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia Tuesday through Wednesday, extending into parts of eastern Florida. the Carolinas from Wednesday to Thursday”, indicated the CNH through the X platform.

Areas of flash and urban flooding, some of which may be locally significant, are expected across portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia Tuesday into Wednesday, spreading into portions of the eastern Carolinas, Wednesday into Thursday. pic.twitter.com/SiXCu1M45k —National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2023



Upon arrival, expected to be in northwestern Florida between Tallahassee and Tampa, its strength could cause record storm surge levels in parts of the Gulf Coast. Three to four meters in the Big Bend area and one to two meters in the Tampa Bay area.

“Right now, the greatest danger is storm surge … We expect an increase of up to 8 to 12 feet above normal tidal levels in parts of the Big Bend area of ​​Florida,” said Robbie Berg, hurricane specialist. from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Given this scenario, the state governor, Ron DeSantis, suspended his campaign events for the Republican Party primaries and declared a state of emergency in 46 counties; a wide strip that stretches across the northern half of the state, from the Gulf coast to the Atlantic coast.

Florida has mobilized 1,100 National Guard members, with 2,400 offshore vehicles and 12 aircraft at their disposal for rescue and recovery efforts.

“Hope for the best and prepare for the worst”

Thousands of residents take precautionary measures, while others leave their homes, especially those with low-lying housing along the Gulf Coast.

Authorities issued evacuation orders in 21 counties, mandatory for some people in eight of those towns.

“They still have time to make their final preparations, but they have to do it now (…) They don’t have to leave the state. They don’t have to drive hundreds of miles. They have to get to higher ground in a safe structure. They can avoid the storm and then go home,” Governor Ron DeSantis announced.

In the face of the emergency, local authorities removed tolls on roads outside the danger area and opened shelters. Hotels are preparing to receive evacuees and more than 30,000 utility workers are being mobilized to make repairs as quickly as possible after the hurricane, DeSantis said.

“I just have to prepare for these things, hope for the best and prepare for the worst and, you know, cover up, as they say,” said Derek Hughes, a resident waiting to load his car with sandbags in a city park. from Tampa.

As a precautionary measure, the Tampa International Airport and the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport reported that they suspend their commercial operations from this Tuesday and until the foreseeable damage can be assessed, which is expected to leave the Idalia pass. Also, the Sunrail intercity train service in Orlando was suspended.

In Levy County, officials warned that residents of the town of Cedar Key should be off the island by Tuesday night as expected storm surges would make the bridges impassable.

The federal government also takes action. The Administration of President Joe Biden told the governor of Florida that he approved an emergency declaration for that state and deployed three teams for rescue work if necessary.

Idalia approaches Florida after leaving floods on its way through Cuba

Florida moves just a day after Idalia passed west of Cuba, where thousands of people were evacuated due to flooding and strong winds.

The weather phenomenon hit the Caribbean country with heavy rains, especially in the westernmost part of the island, such as the tobacco-producing province of Pinar del Río, where it caused power outages. The population there is still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

Residents were evacuated to the homes of friends and relatives as up to 10 centimeters of rain fell, weather stations reported.

The Cuban Institute of Meteorology (Insmet) warned in its latest report that, although Idalia continues to move away from its territory, “the probability of rains in the western region will remain high, which can be strong and intense” during the next few hours.

The Cuban authorities also reported strong swells in the west and southwest of the nation, which have caused the entry of the sea in some low-lying areas.

With Reuters, AP and EFE