After Petro’s announcement of his departure, Benedetti submits his resignation as ambassador

Ambassador Armando Benedetti
The outgoing ambassador to Venezuela thanked Petro for his confidence in the position.
President Gustavo Petro confirmed at noon this Friday that Laura Sarabia, who was his chief of staff, and Armando Benedetti, who was the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, are leaving the government.
The foregoing after the scandal over the case of Marelbys Meza, Sarabia’s former babysitter, who underwent a polygraph test in January in the middle of the investigation for a robbery of $7,000 that was at the former head of the Office’s house.
“I am grateful, President Petro, for the confidence you gave me by appointing me one of the most important tasks for your government: to restore relations between Colombia and Venezuela. We did it!” he wrote on his Twitter account.
thank you, president @petrogustavo, the confidence you gave me by appointing me one of the most important tasks for your government: to restore relations between Colombia and Venezuela. We did it! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/YzzVDdU6WY
— Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) June 2, 2023
