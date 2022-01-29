CVC, the largest tour operator in the country, went through different stages in the pandemic. At first, there were those who doubted the very survival of the company and the sector as a whole. However, with the decrease in the intensity of the waves of covid-19, travelers began to consume again, especially domestic trips, bringing some relief. But at the end of last year, when optimism was returning with the advance of vaccination, the company faced a “perfect storm”.

The beginning of the fourth quarter had already started troubled. The company stopped operating for almost two weeks because of a hacker attack. With the problem solved, sales resumed, but an even bigger problem appeared on the horizon: the Ômicron variant made the cases of infections with the new coronavirus soar, something that would soon affect sales.

To complete, the cancellation of several cruises, as well as the stoppage of the operations of the airline ITA, caused damage to the coffers of CVC.

“We are the largest representatives of the sector, so 20% to 25% of tourism passes through here. So we were hit hard by these cancellations. But our view is extremely optimistic, as we are much closer to the end of the pandemic”, says Leonel Andrade, president of CVC Corp.

The executive is based on the premise that, as the sector was the most affected by the pandemic, it will benefit the most from now on. Some positive numbers start to appear. In data released in its operational preview, CVC had a 64% growth in its confirmed bookings in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the same period of the previous year. But it is also possible to look at these numbers with a negative bias: it represents only 66% of the total sold from October to December 2019.

Digital

Even with numbers still negative, Andrade believes that CVC is a much better company today than it was before the pandemic. “My concern, when I took over in April 2020, was to make the company survive. Now, our focus is to transform CVC into a more efficient and digital company”, says the executive.

One of the company’s attacks took place on Thursday night. After acquiring the North American company VHC, focused on the management of home rentals (a model similar to that of Airbnb), CVC decided to invest in WeTrek, also in the United States, whose main business is an app focused on travel tips. for independent tourists.

The application will also help the company to bring more services to its loyalty program, which should be launched in the second half of the year and is Andrade’s main bet to strengthen the digital arm.

According to him, the idea is, in addition to benefits with miles and discounts, to have a service similar to that of companies like Netflix and Spotify. “We want to offer the right trip to the customer before they know it, through data”, says Andrade.

In this way, CVC wants to convince its investors that it can once again be a good option for them. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the company’s shares have suffered a 66% devaluation.

And, according to Guilherme Domingues, analyst at Eleven Financial, CVC’s shares should continue to suffer from high volatility in the short term due to the advance of Ômicron. “But the company is well repositioned for a resumption of tourism, which can impact the valuation of its shares”, says Domingues.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

