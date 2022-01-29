Rosario Magliarisi stabbed his wife in front of the eyes of his two children: the 10-year-old boy raised the alarm and saved his mother

A dramatic and shocking story took place in recent days in Noale, in the province of Venice. A local 50-year-old man, Rosario Magliarisi, attacked his wife with two stab wounds in front of the eyes of their two young children and then fled. The local Carabinieri searched and chased him for several hours, before tracking down, stopping and arresting him. One of the two children in the house sounded the alarm.

A family quarrel at home that could turn intoyet another tragedy. It all happened in the late afternoon of last Thursday 27 January, in Noale, in the province of Venice.

Rosario Magliarisi and Renata Vedovato, aged 50 and 42, who had been married for several years, were arguing as was happening more and more often now.

The man, a chemistry teacher at a local high school, was struck by madness and challenged a kitchen knife and assaulted his wife, hitting her with two slashes, one in the head and one in the throat.

It all happened under the shocked eyes of the two children of the couple. The alarm was raised by the older of the two, aged 10, who immediately phoned the two aunts, who promptly reached the apartment.

Upon arrival of the two women, the man gave himself up to the leak and in the meantime he also wounded one of them. Then he got into the car and vanished into thin air.

The arrest of Rosario Magliarisi

Credit: VENEZIATODAY

In the following hours the man wandered around in a state of shock in his car, trying to escape to the incessant searches of the Carabinieri. However, his attempts were in vain, because a few hours later the agents tracked him down, stopped him and arrested.

Now Rosario Magliarisi will have to answer for the crime of attempted murder and will go through a regular trial. He is currently locked up in a cell in the Santa Bona prison in Treviso

As for the woman, despite having reported two very serious injuries, one of which in the throat, does not seem to be in danger of life. As well as the child’s aunt who came to the rescue, who was only superficially injured. Both are admitted to the Mirano hospital.