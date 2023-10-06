DFormer US President Donald Trump is running for the presidency of the House of Representatives. He was asked by party representatives to take over “for a short period of time” if there was no solution, Fox News quoted the Republican as saying on Thursday. He would do this if it was “necessary.” He previously made similar comments on his Truth Social platform and wrote that he wanted to move back into the White House after the 2024 presidential election. But he will do “whatever is necessary” to help with the selection process “in the short term” until a final decision for the position is made.

US media had previously reported that Trump was thinking about visiting the US Capitol next week. The aim is to “unify” the party while searching for a suitable candidate. A visit by Trump to the seat of Congress would have great symbolic meaning. Trump’s supporters violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The Republican had previously incited his supporters during a speech with the false claim that he had been deprived of his victory through massive election fraud. As a result of the riots, five people died. The attack on the heart of US democracy shocked the country.

Trump’s nomination is unlikely

After the historic ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this week, Republicans are now looking for a successor to the post. They have a narrow majority in the parliamentary chamber. There could be an election by the middle of next week at the earliest. It is unclear who could move up. Trump had already flirted with a candidacy and published a photo montage in which he can be seen with the chairman’s mallet in his hand.

When voting for the top job, MPs can also nominate people who are not members of the US Congress – like Trump. To do this, a representative would have to nominate Trump as a candidate. However, because of the narrow majority of Republicans in the House of Representatives, all wings of the fragmented Republicans must rally behind one candidate. It is unlikely that more moderate MPs will vote for the 77-year-old and thus potentially risk re-election in a narrowly won constituency.