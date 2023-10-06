Santa Fe had a gray debut in the women’s Copa Libertadores by losing this Thursday at the Techo stadium in Bogotá, 1-2 against Olympia of Paraguay.

The lionesses went out to play with the conviction of achieving their first three points and making the house respectable, but the plan collapsed.

Santa Fe, however, began winning with a score of Diana Celisafter great combination with Camila Reyes, at minute 31.



Olimpia’s tie came after a cardinal defensive inattention and a strong shot by Griselda Garay, down one goal, to make it 1-1, in the 40th minute.

In the second half, Santa Fe did not find clarity. Olimpia defended themselves with the ball, without accelerating, as if satisfied with the tie, but they saw a light and took advantage of it.

The Paraguayans scored the second goal after a strong shot against the crossbar and Amada Peralta appeared on the rebound to score, in the 75th.

Santa Fe looked for an equalizer until the last second, with more determination than football, with desperation, but they did not find the tying goal.

SPORTS

More sports news