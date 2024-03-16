Canadian rocker spent more than 2 years out of music streaming, after accusing the platform of collusion with false information

Canadian singer Neil Young, 78 years old, had his songs made available on Spotify again after requesting the songs be removed from the streaming platform. streaming more than 2 years ago. In January 2022, the singer said that the Swedish company was contributing to the spread of false information about vaccines against Covid-19. The absence of Young's catalog cost him around R$300,000, according to billboard.

The rocker announced his decision to return to Spotify due to the end of the platform's exclusive contract with the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience”. Two years ago, Young said the show spread misinformation about the pandemic and accused Spotify of collusion. “They can have Rogan or Young, but they can’t have both.”said the artist at the time.

During the pandemic, Joe Rogan addressed some topics in relation to covid-19, including vaccination against the disease. The actor and comedian angered part of the medical and scientific community by raising doubts about the effectiveness and origin of vaccines. At the time, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said he would not censor it, but that it was important to ensure compliance with company policy.

In addition to the end of Spotify's exclusive contract with Rogan's podcast, Neil Young announced his return to Spotify as he considered that other platforms were also not restricting access to content considered false.

“I can't just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did with Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming channel for music lovers. So I went back to Spotify in the sincere hope that the quality will improve and people can hear and feel all the music as we make it.”said the singer.

Among Neil Young's hits are songs like “Harvest Moon”, “Like a Hurricane”, “Hey Hey, My My” It is “Heart of Gold”. The singer has already won 2 Grammy Awards and was nominated 27 times for the main North American music award. The rocker's catalog on Spotify can be accessed here.